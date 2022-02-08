2022 World Cup Qualifiers: CAF announces dates and venues for Ghana vs Nigeria play-off tie

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the dates for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualification play-offs between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The Black Stars were drawn against the Super Eagles on January 22, 2022, during a draw ceremony in Douala, Cameroon.



The two West African heavyweights will rekindle their rivalry as they fight for one of the five African slots at the Mundial in Qatar later this year.



The first leg of the crucial tie has been slated for Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium in Cape Coast whereas the second leg takes place three days later.



Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja will be the venue for the second leg on Sunday, March 27, 2022.



The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022, in the Gulf region.