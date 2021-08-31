2022 World Cup Qualifier: Ethiopia to arrive in Ghana today

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Ethiopian national team are expected to arrive in Ghana on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars.



Ghana will play host to Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 at the Cape Coast stadium before playing South Africa on September 6, 2021, at the FNB stadium.



Footballghana.com understands the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia will arrive in the country today for the much-anticipated game.



Below are the 23-man squad for Ethiopia:



Goalkeepers: Fasil Gebremichael, Teklemariam Shanko, Jemal Tassew.



Defenders: Menaf Awol, Yared Baye, Aschalew Tamene, Desta Yohannes, Suliman Hameed, Remedan Yesuf, Asrat Tunjo, Mignot Debebe.



Midfielders: Mesud Mohamed, Amanuel Yohannes, Tafesse Solomon, Gatoch Panom, Yehun Endeshaw.



Forwards: Shemeket Gugsa, Abubeker Nassir, Amanuel Gebremichael, Getaneh Kebede, Abel Yalew, Mujib Kassim.