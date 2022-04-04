2022 World Cup: Portugal are no longer giants – Saanie Daara reacts to draw

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director Sannie Daara has reacted to the 2022 World Cup draw, saying Portugal are no longer giants considering their squad depth.



The Black Stars have been paired alongside Portugal, and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.



The four-time African Champions begin their campaign against Portugal at the tournament.



Saanie Daara, who is a CAF Senior Media Officer believes Ghana had a good draw and is confident about the Black Stars chances at the mundial.



"Portugal was in pot 1 and, therefore, we obviously expect them to be one of the best teams in the world, but they are no longer the giants they were a few years ago. Most players are aged", he began by saying in statements to the "Top Story" portal.



"Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe and company have already passed the best phase of their careers. So, when they face young players, it's very, very difficult for them", he continued, before saying that Ghana "had a good draw".



"We've played with all three teams before. When we played with them, we took a good look at ourselves and I think that with the right preparation, with the right analysis and praying that we don't get injured, we can qualify for stage a eliminate", he concluded.