2022 World Cup: Portugal and Uruguay are the favourites in Group H - South Korea coach

Sports News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South Korea coach, Paulo Bento believes his team and Ghana are the underdogs in Group H, while Portugal and Uruguay are the favourites to advance.



The retired Portuguese footballer was present at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, and saw South Korea drawn in the same group as his home country, Portugal, South American heavyweights Uruguay, and Ghana.



“When you come to the finals of a World Cup, you can't expect easy draws. It's not polite, it's believing in miracles that don't exist,” the 52-year-old began by saying to Antena 1, shortly after the draw.



“Being a difficult group for us, I believe that Portugal and Uruguay are the favourites, from the start. Most people will agree", said Paulo Bento, who has been in charge of the South Koreans since 2018, after having also coached the Portuguese national team between 2010 and 2014.



The South Koreans will play their first match at the 2022 World Cup on November 24, against Uruguay.



They then face Ghana, on 28 November, closing the group stage against Portugal, on 2 December.



South Korea's meeting with Ghana will be the first competitive match. Both teams have met nine times, with each winning four times.



The last time they met was in 2014, just before the World Cup in Brazil. Jordan Ayew scored a hat-trick as Ghana won 4-0.



