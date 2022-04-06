2022 World Cup: Paintsil explains why Ghana shouldn’t see Uruguay game as 'revenge' at all cost

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Former Black Stars right-back John Paintsil has explained why Ghana should not have revenge on their minds when they take on Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana and Uruguay will meet on December 2 in Group H in what could be one of the biggest grudge games of the tournament.



Uruguay denied Ghana from reaching the World Cup semis in 2010 but the South American country won on penalty.



Paintsil speaking to Evans Amewugah on Max FM’s SportsBiz says Ghana should take it one game at a time and not be solely focused on revenge.



“Not at all, if we channel all our energy on them and do not have enough strength to face the other teams then it will be bad for us. We should treat all games equally. Whatever happened in 2010 is past and we must take the game to them and show them we can beat them.”



Ghana have been pitted alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic after Friday’s World Cup draw.



The Black Stars who have played in three World Cup tournaments will be hoping to fare better in Qatar after their abysmal performance in Brazil 2014.



The team failed to book a place at the last edition in Russia 2018.



This will be Ghana’s fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup. (2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022).