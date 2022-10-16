2022 World Cup: Our chances of progressing from Ghana’s group is 30 percent - Byung-ji Kim

Sports News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

South Korea Football Association Vice President Byung-ji Kim believes his side has a slim chance of progressing from Ghana’s group at the World Cup.



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018 and has been paired in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



The Black Stars will open their account against Portugal before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.



Despite eyeing a win against Ghana, the Legendary goalkeeper of Korean football says his side has a 30 percent chance of progressing from the group.



“It is undeniable that Korea is lagging behind Portugal and Uruguay in terms of objective power. This is the background of setting the probability that Korea will advance to the World Cup at '30%'.



"He talks a lot of hope, but it's not easy. Uruguay and Portugal have great power. Portugal and Uruguay, I think Korea is next. I think the probability of advancing to the round of 16 is about 30%."



"It's really not easy from the first match against Uruguay. Perhaps Uruguay also needs to win two to advance to the round of 16, then we will target Korea and Ghana as a victory target." "The first match against us will be the most important, because they know that they can be in danger if they get the first button wrong. It means that not only us but Uruguay will fight in the best condition, but it will not be an easy match." said.



"Ghana is a team that we must win unconditionally, and it is a team that needs to be captured. Of course, no team is as good as any other team, but we need to prepare a winning strategy as much as Ghana. For the possibility of the round of 16, we must win. team," he explained.



"Of course we have to work hard to get to the round of 16, but we also have to help the sky." It means that the results of other teams will be as important variables as Korea's performance during the group stage. The scenario he wants is a 'two wins in a row' for Portugal, the opponent of Korea's third game. Portugal will face Ghana and Uruguay in turn, and then play the final group match against Korea.



"We have to prepare until the very end. It is important not only for us to do well, but also for the results of other teams. It is good if the flow of the game of other teams is helpful for us." I want Portugal to win both the first and second rounds. For example, if Korea meets in the final match when Korea has 1 win and 1 loss and Portugal has 2 wins, Portugal has room to manage the game by considering the round of 16 or more, including rotation.”