2022 World Cup: Morocco handed Belgium, Croatia and Canada in Group F

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

North African giants Morocco have been paired against European giants Belgium and Croatia as well as Canada in Group F of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Atlas Lions will open their group with a tasty affair against 16th ranked team Croatia before battling 38th ranked Canada.



Morocco's toughest opponent will be against second best-ranked team Belgium.



With their sixth World Cup participation, Morocco’s Atlas Lions aim to build on previous achievements in the prestigious tournament.



Morocco’s first participation in the world’s most prestigious football competition dates back to 1970 in Mexico.



In the 1986 Mexico World Cup, Morocco made history, becoming the first Arab and African country to qualify for the second round.



After two decades of broken dreams and disappointments, Morocco made their return to the biggest stage in 2018.



Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late-November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.



It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022 across five cities.



This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world and it will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 edition was held in South Korea and Japan.



The draw took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center with actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury as hosts