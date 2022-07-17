2022 World Cup: Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns against unsanctioned consultant for traveling fans

Sports News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ministry was responding to reports that the Ghana Mission in Qatar was pledging to support fans.



Nonetheless, the Ministry in a statement said it has not established ties with one Harriet Gyamfuah, who purports to be the Public Relations (PR) Consultant of the Ghana Mission in Qatar.



It cautioned the public against engaging with her, either towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or on behalf of the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Qatar.



The Foreign Affairs Ministry noted that the Ministry of Youth and Sports had already appointed Kenpong Travel & Tours Company as the official travel agency for the 2022 World Cup, and further advised the general public to contact the company if they intend to travel to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.



“While assuring of its commitment to uphold the friendly relations between Ghana and Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to advise the public to adhere to the directives issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports,” the statement concluded.



Kenpong Travel and Tours is the accredited agency to take fans to Qatar 2022.