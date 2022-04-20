2022 World Cup: Luiz Suarez and Uruguay will be under pressure against Ghana - GFA PRO

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup



Black Stars drawn in Group H



Ghana to play Portugal, Uruguay and Korea in 2022 World Cup



Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said that Ghana's clash against Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be a tensed game.



Luis Suarez made himself an Africa's football enemy after handling Dominic Adiyah's stoppage-time header at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg as Uruguay progressed to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup on penalties.



The Atletico Madrid striker essentially produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper to deny Dominc Adiyah's goal bond header and was shown a straight red card as a result.



The Black Stars, in the 2014 World Cup have been paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea and Henry Asante Twum believes that the game between Ghana and the South Americans will be a tensed one due to the circumstances that surround it.



Asked whether it will be a revenge game for Ghana, the GFA spokesperson stated in an interview on GhanaWeb's Sports Check program that the history between the two teams will make the clash a difficult one.



