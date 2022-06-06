2022 World Cup: Kenpong Travel and Tours set to announce packages after Qatar visit

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kenpong Travel and Tours, the official travel agent for Ghana's Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign is set to announce a mouthwatering packages for Ghanaian fans after making arrangements in Qatar.



Kenpong Travels, led by its Group Chairman, Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) spent last week in Qatar making arrangements for their clients and Ghanaian fans who will travel to the World Cup through them.



Kenpong Travels met with officials of the 2022 World Cup in charge of accommodation and transportation to finalise arrangements.



The Kenpong delegation also inspected a numbers of facilities, including hotels, hostels for accommodation for the different categories of packages they intend rolling out to Ghanaians.



The recent visit to Qatar, following the official announcement of Kenpong Travels by the Ministry of Youth and Sports as the official travel agent for the World Cup, edge's Kenpong close to announcing its package to Ghanaians.



Kenpong Group Chairman, Kennedy Agyepong assures his outfit would deliver a memorable travel experience for fans, and his outfit is taking its time to ensure quality and reasonably-priced packages.



"The World Cup is a memorable event, and we want to give Ghanaians the best travel and World Cup experience in Qatar so we are taking our time to ensure the best for our fans," said Kenpong on his return from Qatar.



'Accomodation, sightseeing and smooth internal transportation are key elements of ensuring the best fan experience, and we have prioritised these, hence our series of visits to Qatar to see things ourselves without relying on third parties."



Having done all the ground works, Kenpong says his outfit will, in the coming days, announce packages to Ghanaians.



"We will soon announce various packages, which will include visas, flight to Qatar, accommodation, match tickets, sightseeing, etc."



Kenpong Travels, owned by Ghanaian business mogul, Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) is renowned for its remarkable services in fan travels for high-profile tournaments and sports tourism.



Having delivered quality services in previous tournaments, Kenpong, a football enthusiast himself, is keen on maintaining his company’s good track record by delivering the best service to football fans in Qatar.



