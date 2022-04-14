You are here: HomeSports2022 04 14Article 1515245

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

2022 World Cup: Jojo Wollacott meets Portugal's Rui Patricio

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jojo Wollacott Jojo Wollacott

The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H for the 2022 World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. The World Cup will be held in Qatar from November to December.

Footballghana.com compares the number one shot-stoppers of the Black Stars and Portugal.

Jojo Wollacott plays in the championship for Swindon Town while Portugal's Rui Patricio plays for AS Roma in Serie A.

Rui Patricio joined AS Roma from Wolverhampton Wanderers last year while Wollacott also joined Swindon Town during last year's summer transfer.

Jojo Wollacott

Club: Swindon Town

Age: 25

Games played this season: 35

Goals conceded: 43

Clean sheets: 11

Rui Patricio

Club: AS Roma

Age: 34

Games played this season: 44

Goals conceded: 52

Clean sheets: 17

The Black Stars of Ghana will play Portugal on 24th November 2022, this game is Ghana's first at the global showpiece.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment