2022 World Cup: Jojo Wollacott meets Portugal's Rui Patricio

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H for the 2022 World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. The World Cup will be held in Qatar from November to December.



Footballghana.com compares the number one shot-stoppers of the Black Stars and Portugal.



Jojo Wollacott plays in the championship for Swindon Town while Portugal's Rui Patricio plays for AS Roma in Serie A.



Rui Patricio joined AS Roma from Wolverhampton Wanderers last year while Wollacott also joined Swindon Town during last year's summer transfer.



Jojo Wollacott



Club: Swindon Town



Age: 25



Games played this season: 35



Goals conceded: 43



Clean sheets: 11



Rui Patricio



Club: AS Roma



Age: 34



Games played this season: 44



Goals conceded: 52



Clean sheets: 17



The Black Stars of Ghana will play Portugal on 24th November 2022, this game is Ghana's first at the global showpiece.