2022 World Cup: John Paintsil urges Black Stars not to approach Uruguay clash with anger after 2010 incident 

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has advised Black Stars players not to approach the Uruguay game with anger at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.



Ghana sealed qualification to the World Cup in Qatar after edging Nigeria via the away goal rule in the playoff.



The Black Stars drew goalless at home and had a crucial away goal in the 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola stadium.



The four-time African Champions have been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H in a draw that was held.



Ghana will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian and South American giants South Korea and Uruguay respectively.



The Black Stars and Uruguay have a serious rivalry after Luis Suarez handball incident denied Ghana a semi-final berth.



Ahead of the tournament, Paintsil, a member of the 2010 Black Stars squad has called on the players not to approach the Uruguay game with anger.



“They don’t need to focus on Ronaldo; they need to focus on their game plan because as a player going into a game you don’t look at an individual.



"Ronaldo is still good but he can’t run but when he receives the ball before you get to him, he can use it so it’s only close marking," said Paintsil, who made 83 senior appearances for Ghana between 2001 and 2013.



“When you look at the current squad apart from Andre Ayew [current Ghana captain] who was part of the 2010 squad, most of them are new and they don’t really know the rivalry between us and Uruguay.



"So going forward, it will be advisable that they won’t feel that anger because if you approach a football game with anger it could go against you,” he advised.



Ghana were denied a semifinal berth at the World Cup courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball incident in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevented a goal-bound header from Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.



Suarez essentially produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper and he was shown a straight red card as a result.



Ghana were also awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from 12 yards crashed into the crossbar, which resulted in Suarez going mental on the touchline and sent the game to a shootout.



Uruguay won the penalty shoot-out to progress to the semifinals with Luis Suarez celebrated.