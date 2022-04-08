2022 World Cup: John Paintsil confident ‘balanced’ Ghana squad can progress from group  

Sports News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil is confident about the Black Stars chances ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.



The Black Stars has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H in a draw that was held last week.



The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in Qatar between November and December with 32 countries set to battle it out for the ultimate.



The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian and South American giants South Korea and Uruguay respectively.



Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, the 40-year-old noted Ghana has a balanced squad at the moment and is confident about their chances of qualifying from the group on the back of their superlative performance against Nigeria.



"I would call it a group of death," he continued.



"Seeing Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana and South Korea... all strong sides. We are going to take one [game] at a time and take it as it comes.



"We are not just going to say 'because we are in a group with Uruguay, we will put all our strength on them'.



“We need to put all our strength on all the teams that we are going to play so we can come out of the group successfully.



"I believe our current squad is a very balanced one, with youth and experience.



"The two matches they played against Nigeria gave all of us hope that they can go further. We trust that they will do it."