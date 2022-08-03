2022 World Cup: JE Sarpong charges Otto Addo to improve Black Stars midfield

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Great Olympics head coach, JE Sarpong has called on the technical team to improve the Black Stars midfield ahead of the World Cup.



Ghana, who are in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



With less than five months to the start of the global showpiece, the veteran trainer speaking in an interview with Graphic Sports reiterated that the technical handlers must do everything to improve and stabilize the midfield.



“First and foremost, the technical team should do everything to strengthen the midfield and attack of the Black Stars because we have been struggling in those areas for some time now,” he noted.



Touching on defence and goalkeeping, Coach Sarpong said they had so far stood the test of time in recent matches and were likely to improve as they continued to play together.



“Our defence has stood the test of time and is likely to improve as time goes on. Goalkeeping is quite stable but needs improvement,” he stressed.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.