2022 World Cup: Invite the right players- Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is confident Ghana can compete at the World Cup in Qatar, but wants the right players invited.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside European heavyweights Portugal, inaugural champions Uruguay and South Korea.



Despite the profile of the team's in the group, Appiah believes Ghana can make it to the next round by inviting the right players.



"Ghana have very good players. The most important thing is to call the right players for the World Cup," he said on Starr FM.



Kwesi Appiah was the last coach to lead the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup, eight years ago.



he Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian giants South Korea in the next group game.



The African powerhouse will wrap up their group campaign with a clash against the first-ever winners of the Mundial in 1930, Uruguay.



Ghana, the four-time African champions will be making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after participating in 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions.



The West African giants returned to the World Cup on Tuesday after eliminating regional rivals Nigeria, advancing on away goal advantage.



Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.



It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022 across five cities.