2022 World Cup: Ibrahim Tanko advises Ghanaians to lower expectations to ward off pressure on players

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has advised Ghanaians to lower their expectations ahead of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



The Black Stars have been paired with Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in the Group H of the tournament which kicks off from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.



Ghana will be making their fourth appearance at the tournament after qualifying ahead of Nigeria in the playoffs.



The Super Eagles were tipped to qualify in the two-legged encounter after parading a star-studded side. However, the Black Stars shocked the Super Eagles with a 1-1 draw in Abuja to secure qualification.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Tanko entreated Ghanaians to lower their expectations in order to ward off unnecessary pressure on the players



“We have to pray for the team but it will be prudent for us to lower our expectations so players won’t be pressured” he said.



Meanwhile, Tanko has expressed his readiness to assist the Black Stars technical team when called upon to help to prepare before and during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



“It’s difficult to say no to Ghana, so I am always available. I mostly speak to the technical team led by Otto Addo and anyone knows I played with him at Dortmund. I also started my coaching career with him, so Otto is a good friend and we always get in touch.”