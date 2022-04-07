2022 World Cup: I have no doubts Black Stars will impress in Qatar - Akufo Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana President, Nana Addo Danqua Akufo Addo says he has no doubts the Black Stars will put up a good performance at the 2022 World Cup.



The Black Stars have made a return to the Mundial for the fourth time having cruised over Nigeria in the playoff games under the guidance of Otto Addo as the interim coach.



Ghana after the draw are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



With the tournament scheduled to kick off in November, Akufo Addo says he is optimistic the team will fight and reverse the scoreline against Uruguay after the South American side halted the West African country's chances of playing in the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2010 in South Africa.



“The new coach of Ghana has done a good job especially in mobilising some of the younger – if you like, unknown and ‘untried’ players but technically gifted and talented,” Akufo-Addo told the BBC.



“I think that these competitions usually when you go there with people who are hungry to make a name for themselves to prove themselves, you are probably in a good space.



“I have no doubt that it will be a motivating factor. They will be very cautious of it and hopefully reverse the result of the 2010 experience [against Uruguay].”



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



On December 2, Otto Addo’s side will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.