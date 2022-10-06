2022 World Cup: I believe in Otto Addo and his technical team - Tony Baffoe

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Tony Baffoe says he is undoubtedly confident in the Black Stars technical team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia in 2018.



Ghana has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



The West African powerhouse failed to impress during the international break, losing 3-0 to Brazil and recording a narrow win over Nicaragua.



A chunk of Ghanaians has cast doubts about the Black Stars' chances of making impact at the World Cup after an unimpressive performance during the international.



But according to the former Deputy General Secretary of CAF has a different opinion.



He has expressed absolute belief in the technical team led by Otto Addo ahead of the World Cup in the Asian country.



“I believe in the technical team led by Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, Didi Dramani and George Boateng”



“It’s getting bigger and bigger and the team behind the technical team.



“I remember in 2014 in Brazil, Germany went to the World Cup with over 50 technical team members and they won the trophy” he said.