2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The African line up for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup has been concluded with the return leg matches of the play-off round completed in sensational and exciting fashion on Tuesday.



African champions Senegal headline the five African countries to proceed to the World Cup alongside Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia and Cameroon.



Here is a summary of how the exciting return leg matches concluded.



