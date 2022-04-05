2022 World Cup: Group H is a tricky group - Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Manuel Ugarte, a Uruguayan international, was asked to comment about the 2022 World Cup group stage draw. Consider that Uruguay is in group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Ghana.



"It is a mixed feeling, because I am very grateful to Portugal, which opened the doors for me. Let's see who is better, we already played with that in the dressing room. But it's 50/50, they are two very good teams and we'll see," he said after Sporting's victory over Pacos de Ferreira.



It should be noted that Manuel Ugarte has two caps for Uruguay, the most recent of which was a 2-0 victory against Chile in the last round of South American qualification for the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana's upcoming game against Uruguay has been labeled "revenge time" by Ghanaian football fans. They labeled this game as "revenge time" because of Suarez deliberate handball against Ghana in the 2010 World Cup.