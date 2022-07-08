2022 World Cup: Ghana will beat Uruguay 2-1 - Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning predicts

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Uruguay knock Ghana out of the 2010 World Cup



Moses Foh-Amoning warn Black Stars players about the use of juju



Ghana set to face Uruguay in final group game at 2022 World Cup





Renowned Lawyer and football pundit, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has predicted that Ghana will beat Uruguay 2-1 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



It has been 12 years since Uruguay eliminated Ghana in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.



The two countries have been drawn in the same group and will face off again in the upcoming edition of the competition in Qatar.



According to Foh-Amoaning, twelve is a spiritually propitious number that will bring Ghana good fortune in exacting vengeance on Uruguay.



"12 is a perfect number spiritually, so what we lost in 2010 we will have it this time," he told Oman FM.



He also predicted and insisted on Ghana defeating the South Americans 2-1.



"I have said this already, we will beat Uruguay 2-1. Whether they like it or not we will beat them 2-1. We know what we are doing," he added.



Foh-Amoning also warned the Black Stars players about spiritual warfare, saying that any player who tries to injure his colleague will have his it reversed on himself.



"We are praying and pleading with God. Everyone who thinks good about the team should continue to pray. But if you do not think good about the team and wish someone should get injured, you are rather going to be omitted from the team, that one I can I assure you."



The Black Stars will face Uruguay in their final Group H fixture of the tournament. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to start on November 21 and end on December 18, in that country. Ghana is in World Cup Group H with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.





