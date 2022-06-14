2022 World Cup: Ghana’s opponent South Korea thrash Egypt in friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's 2022 World Cup opponent, South Korea wrapped up June international window with a stunning win over African giants Egypt.



Egypt's team without captain Mohammed Salah due to injury were battered 4-1 by the Asians in a friendly match played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.



it followed their 2-2 draw with Paraguay after they had beaten Chile 2-0.



South Korea took the lead over the undermanned visitors on 16 minutes when Hwang Ui-jo headed home a Kim Jin-su cross for his second goal in his past three matches.



Hwang then set up Kim Young-gwon's diving header six minutes later to give South Korea a 2-0 advantage.



Egypt fought back on 38 minutes, courtesy of Galatasaray forward Mostafa Mohamed, who took advantage of some confusion among South Korean defenders.



After Ibrahim Adel's first shot hit Kim Jin-su, several South Koreans raised their hands to signal possible handball instead of trying to clear the ball out of harm's way. Mohamed jumped on the loose change and fired it home to make it a 2-1 game.



Following a quiet stretch in the second half, substitute Cho Gue-sung extended South Korea's lead on 85 minutes with a right-footed curler from just outside the box. Kwon Chang-hoon then put the icing on the cake with a stoppage-time header.



Ghana's second game at the World Cup is against South Korea after playing Portugal before Uruguay.



Korea ended the international window with two wins, one draw, and a defeat that came against Brazil.