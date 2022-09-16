2022 World Cup: Ghana's opponent Portugal release training kits for tournament

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's World Cup opponent Portugal have unveiled their training kits for the tournament.



The European nation are kitted by Sports manufacturing giants Nike and have released both their home and away kits for the Mundial.



The Portuguese Football Federation on Thursday released the team's official kit including the training equipment.



The training kits has with a very trendy and modern look, which aims to reflect the trends of the 21st century and the typical innovation of the country where the games will take place.



It is a true explosion of color, with many shades that pay homage to the Portuguese identity, such as yellow, green, and red. It presents itself as a clash between different patterns — there are squares, triangles, and stripes. The Nike symbol and the Portugal emblem are also present, of course.



The kits will be used in the games already follows a more traditional and similar design to the previous ones.



It moves away from the combination of different colors and one of the proposals focuses only on white with green and red accents, which represent the flag of Portugal.



Portugal will face Ghana in their opening group game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The National Team will play again on the 28th, against Uruguay, and on December 2nd against South Korea.