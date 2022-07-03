2022 World Cup: Ghana's Group opponents Uruguay to face Qatar and Iran in friendlies

Sports News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H opponents Uruguay have lined up two friendly internationals against tournament hosts, Qatar, and Iran in September.



According to the reports, the two matches will be played in Vienna during the FIFA free date for friendly matches.



La Celeste chose Iran, ranked Asian’s No.1 country, to give them a fair idea about opponents South Korea, which are ranked third in Asia.,



Ghana play Uruguay on 2 December in their last Group stage at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The Black Stars open their campaign against Portugal on 24 November in Doha before engaging South Kora four days later in Al Rayyan.