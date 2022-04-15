2022 World Cup: Ghana players invited for tournament to join Black Stars camp in Qatar straight from Europe

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana players in Europe who will earn a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will travel to Qatar straight from their clubs to team up with the rest of the squad.



This is because players are not likely to be released by the various clubs in Europe until November 14.



That will mean some national teams will not have a full house until just seven days before the start of the tournament.



As a result of the time constraint, Ghanaian players in Europe that will make the final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will meet the team in Qatar straight from their clubs.



Ghana in early April was drawn into Group H of the group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of the draw ceremony held in Doha, Qatar.



In the group, the Black Stars will face off with giants Portugal, former champions Uruguay, and tricky South Korea.



At the tournament, Ghana will take on Portugal in the first match of the group stage before going on to play against Uruguay and South Korea in the second and third matches.



This year’s FIFA World Cup has been scheduled to be played between November and December.



The Black Stars after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, are keen on travelling to Qatar to make an impact.



