2022 World Cup: Ghana placing second in Group H will likely play Brazil

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Although the group of death was avoided, the Black Stars, led by interim coach Otto Addo, also faced a difficult group. Portugal and Uruguay are clearly superior to us in objective power and Korea.



It will be very difficult to get to the top of the group by overcoming the difficult opponents of Portugal and Uruguay and defeating Korea. Ghana's realistic goal is to place 2nd in the group, but the problem is that if the Black Stars advance to 2nd place, there is a very high possibility that they will meet 'Samba Boys' Brazil in the round of 16.



Brazil was drawn into Group G, with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon in Group G. It's not an easy group to look at. Switzerland and Serbia, which are ranked 14th and 25th in the FIFA rankings, are well known in Europe for their strong organizational skills.



Serbia surpassed Portugal, who is also in the same group as Ghana, and took the first place in the group to secure a ticket to the finals, while Switzerland defeated Italy, the Euro 2020 champion, to secure the ticket to the finals. It is also worth noting that both countries passed the European qualifiers undefeated.