2022 World Cup: Ghana group opponents South Korea enjoys big fixture luck

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Korean national team, managed by coach Paulo Bento, in a bit of fixture luck will play all their three Group H games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar at the same stadium.



South Korea, ranked 29th in the FIFA rankings, was drawn in Group H alongside Portugal ranked 8th, Uruguay ranked 13th, and Ghana ranked 60th as a result of the Qatar World Cup group draw held on the 2nd in Doha, Qatar.



According to the IFA's official schedule, Korea will play Uruguay in the opening group match on November 24 at 10 p.m. in Korea. They will then face Ghana at 10 p.m. on November 28th, followed by a match against Portugal at 0 a.m. on December 3rd.



Qatar Al Rayyan's Education City Stadium serves as the venue for all of Korea's group stage stadia. This new stadium, dubbed the "Diamond of the Desert," will open in February 2020 in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. It has a capacity of 40,000 people.



Because Qatar is a tiny country, the physical load of changing the stadium is light, but South Korea may train in the same venue throughout the group stage. Fans attending the local stadium to cheer on the Korean national team do not need to consider relocation, such as changing accommodations, during the group stage.