2022 World Cup: Ghana's opponents Korea to face Brazil in a friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana's group opponents South Korea will play against Brazil in a friendly match as part of their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Asian side are in the same group H as Ghana alongside Portugal and Uruguay.



Korea Republic will not only play against Brazil in the June International window but will also face Asian giants Japan in a friendly.



The announcement was made this Tuesday by Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).



In addition to Paulo Bento's team, the canarinha will also play with Japan, with both matches taking place in the international window scheduled for June.



Remember that Brazil is in Group G with Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland. South Korea will play Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana in Group H.