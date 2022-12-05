2022 World Cup: France 3 - 1 Poland - Mbappé, Giroud score as Les Bleus reach last-eight

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Magical Kylian Mbappé and ruthless Olivier Giroud scored the goals for the defending champions, Les Bleus as they sent Robert Lewandowski and his Polish brothers back home in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar round of 16 clash on Sunday evening.



The Paris St. Germain star scored twice and former Arsenal star Olivier Giroud became France’s all-time record goalscorer as they knocked Poland out of the World Cup Round of 16.



Giroud’s opener before halftime swung the game France’s way after they had struggled to make their mark against a limited but tough Polish side. The AC Milan striker clipped a shot from close range past Wojciech Szczesny to move beyond Thierry Henry in the all-time Les Bleus list, with his 52nd goal for his country.



Giroud was involved in Mbappe’s first goal, as France broke out from the back, the PSG star slamming a shot high past Szczesny. His second was even better, shifting the ball from left to right before curling a shot high into the opposite corner, despite the Poland goalkeeper getting a finger to it.



Robert Lewandowski scored a consolation penalty in stoppage time that had to be taken twice after Hugo Lloris had moved off his line in saving Lewandowski’s first attempt.



France move on into the quarterfinals, where they will face the winners of England vs Senegal on Sunday.



Goals:



FRA — Giroud (43 mins)



FRA — Mbappe (74 mins)



FRA — Mbappe (89 mins)



POL — Lewandowski (90 + 6 mins)



Confirmed lineups:



France lineup (4-3-3, right to left): 1. Lloris (GK) — 5. Kounde, 4. Varane, 18. Upamecano, 22. T. Hernandez — 7. Griezmann, 8. Tchouameni, 14. Rabiot — 11. Dembele, 9. Giroud, 10. Mbappe



Poland lineup (3-4-2-1, right to left): 1. Szczesny (GK) — 2. Cash, 15. Glik, 14. Kiwior, 18. Bereszynski — 20. Zielinski, 19. Szymanski, 10. Krychowiak, 24. Frankowski — 13. Kaminski, 9. Lewandowski