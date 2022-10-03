2022 World Cup: Ex-Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum gets Black Stars scouting job

Sports News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has landed a job with the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Footballghana.com understand.



Narteh Ogum is currently clubless after parting ways with Asante Kotoko despite steering the club to annex the 2021/23 Ghana Premier League.



With Ghana set to participate in the 2022 Mundial in Qatar, the former West African Football Academy [WAFA] gaffer will scout for the Black Stars during the global showpiece.



The Black Stars who are making a return to the Mundial after missing out in 2018 in Russia have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The technical of the Black Stars will be counting on Narteh Ogum having beaten all odds to lead Kotoko to emerge as champions in his debut season with the Porcupine Warriors.



Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



After a poor campaign in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup, the Black Stars will be hoping to put up a descent performance in Qatar.



The 22nd edition of the World Cup kick start from November 20 to December 18.