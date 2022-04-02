2022 World Cup: Ex-Black Stars midfielder Agyemang Badu insists Ghana's group is a difficult one

Sports News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu insists Ghana would have to work hard to navigate their group at the World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars were drawn in Group H alongside European giants Portugal, former champions Uruguay and South Korea.



Agyemang Badu, who was a member of the team at the 2014 tournament in Brazil believes the draw is a difficult one for the Black Stars.



"Ghana is in a difficult group, we need a formidable squad to face Uruguay "it's revenge"," he told Ashh FM.



"South Korea has decent players and they are manageable. We can manage them," he added.



"Uruguay is very strong they have bounced back with their new coach and if we don't prepare well it will be difficult for us,"



"Portugal struggled a bit to qualify but they still have quality in the squad, players like Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Pepe, Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo. If you are in this group and you don't make good preparation and you just talk about revenge you are going to struggle."



The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian giants South Korea in the next group game.



The African powerhouse will wrap up their group campaign with a clash against the first-ever winners of the Mundial in 1930, Uruguay.



Ghana, the four-time African champions will be making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after participating in 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions.



The West African giants returned to the World Cup on Tuesday after eliminating regional rivals Nigeria, advancing on away goal advantage.



Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.



It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022 across five cities.







