2022 World Cup: Don’t come to Ghana if you lose 3 matches - Otto Addo warned

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian broadcaster, Abeiku Santana, has forewarned coach Otto Addo not to step in Ghana if the Black Stars lose three matches and exit the 2022 FIFA World Cup in group stages.



The Black Stars failed to reach the knockout phase of the 2014 World Cup which was the last time Ghana made an appearance at the Mundial.



Ghana lost to Portugal, USA and drew with Germany at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Speaking ahead of the World Cup which commences in November, Abeiku Santana urged Otto Addo to work hard else a big calamity might befall him if his team fails to shine.



“Otto be serious. If you don’t take care and go to the World Cup and lose 1st, 2nd and 3rd match, then please don’t follow the players to Ghana because Langabel and his squad will deal with you,” the radio presenter stated.



Otto Addo qualified Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after seeing off Nigeria in the playoffs.



This would be Ghana’s 4th appearance at the World Cup. The country has made it past the group stages on two occasions.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group H and would face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



