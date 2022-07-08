2022 World Cup: Don't be quick to criticize Black Stars players - Kwarasey tells fans

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Larsen Kwarasey has entreated football fans in Ghana not to criticize the Black Stars until something goes bad with the team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He noted that fans should rather support and trust the Black Stars technical team as well as the squad that would be assembled for the World Cup rather than being judgmental even before they kick a ball at the Mundial.



He stated that the Black Stars deserve extra motivation after qualifying for the World Cup ahead of Nigeria at a time when the nation had lost trust in them.



Speaking in an interview with JoySports, the ex-Ghana international said football fans are right when they complain about the performance of the coach and players but must do so when things don’t go well.



“Fans will always be disappointed if things are not going their direction but as far as there is nothing to mourn about, they should be behind the team. They should support the team and make them feel special, comfortable and confident going into the tournament,” Kwarasey stated.



He added, “they should make [the players] feel confident going to the tournament instead of saying this is wrong selection, wrong coach and all that. As far as nothing, we’ve qualified for the World Cup, we’ve sent Nigeria out and there is nothing to complain about at the moment, until something happens.”



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



