2022 World Cup: Date for Ghana’s full squad to arrive in camp in Qatar for 2022 World Cup revealed

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana is gearing up to make a fourth appearance at the World Cup later this year after overcoming Nigeria in the playoff round of the African qualifiers in March.



According to FIFA, players that will be invited by their respective national teams for the global tournament must be allowed to report to camp latest by November 14, 2022.



That information together with details picked from sources close to the Ghana FA, your most trusted online portal can report that the Black Stars will be in Qatar by November 20, a day before the 2022 FIFA World Cup officially commences.



Ghana in early April was drawn in Group H of the group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of the draw ceremony held in Doha, Qatar.



In the group, the Black Stars will face off with giants Portugal, former champions Uruguay, and tricky South Korea.



At the tournament, Ghana will take on Portugal in the first match of the group stage before going on to play against Uruguay and South Korea in the second and third matches.



This year’s FIFA World Cup has been scheduled to be played between November and December.



The Black Stars after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, are keen on travelling to Qatar to make an impact.







