2022 World Cup: Check out the history of Ghana’s Group H opponent, Portugal

The Black Stars will have a second bite against the Selecao of Portugal in history after being drawn into the same group in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Just like in 2014, the Black Stars will have the Seleçaos in Group H alongside two-time world champions Uruguay and South Korea.



The Portuguese got the better of the Ghanaians in their final Group game in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil with a 2-1 scoreline.



Cristiano Ronaldo scored an 80th-minute goal after Asamoah Gyan had scored to cancel out John Boye's own goal in the 57th minute.



Ghanaians are bent on revenge against Portugal who had to qualify for World Cup through the playoff stage after losing their automatic qualification.



They are currently ranked eighth in the latest FIFA ranking which was released on March 31, 2022.



Today we profile Portugal with pictures and videos as one of the thirty-two competing teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:



The Portuguese national team is one of the oldest teams in the world as it has been in existence since 1921 and they have produced some of the finest footballers the game has ever seen in major tournaments for more than ten decades.



The team belongs to the government but it’s managed by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), the governing body for football in Portugal.



Portugal's first international game was against Spain where they beat the Spanish team 2-1. Their highest victories in football were beating Liechtenstein and Kuwait 8-0 in 1994, 1999 and 2003 respectively.



Their biggest defeat was 10-0 against the Three Lions of England in 1947, the Black Stars team had not been formed around that time.



European Championships







Despite Portugal's pull of talents, they haven't been great at winning trophies as their first-ever national team trophy came in France in 2016 when Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates defeated the host nation by a lone goal.



Their first appearance in the Euros was in 1984 and the breakthrough came in 2016 after losing 2004 the edition to Greece.



World Cup



They have only appeared at the world cup eight times out of the twenty-two editions but they have never touched the trophy before as they are yet to play in the finals.



UEFA Nations League







Portugal added another silver to their trophy cabinet after beating the Netherlands in 2019 to win the UEFA Nations League.



Portugal won the bronze medal in their maiden world cup appearance in 1966 after losing to eventual winners England and they were fourth in the 2006 edition in Germany with Luis Figo as their captain.



Cristiano Ronaldo is the most decorated Portuguese player of all time as he holds all the prestigious records in the national team. He is the all-time top scorer with 115 goals and most capped with 186 appearances.



Eusébio da Silva Ferreira, Luis Figo, and Cristiano Ronaldo are the three most renowned footballers considered amongst the greatest of all time.



