2022 World Cup: Black Stars will qualify if we do the right thing – George Afriyie

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president, George Afriyie believes that the Black Stars can qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup if those in charge of the team 'do the right thing'.



Ghana have been paired against Nigeria in the final qualifying round with the two-legged tie slated for late March.



"I strongly still believe if we do the right thing, we can still qualify," the former GFA vice told Accra-based Asaase Radio.



"People shouldn’t think we don’t have a good team, we do," he added.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of their encounter with the second leg in Nigeria between 24th–29th March.



Black Stars know it is an opportunity to win back the hearts of Ghanaians as qualifying ahead of fierce rivals Nigeria will certainly make up for the abysmal showing at the 2021 Africa Cup in Cameroon.



Black Stars were eliminated from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after earning just one point from three games in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



They lost to Morocco, drew with Gabon, and then were stunned by debutants Comoros in their final group game to finish bottom of the group.



The country's worst-ever Afcon performance has led to the sacking of head coach Milovan Rajevac with his technical team disbanded.



Black Stars management committee will be reconstituted by GFA.