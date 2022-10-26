2022 World Cup: Black Stars should not be walkovers – J.A. Kufour

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufour wants the Black Stars make meaningful impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December this year, with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Qatar.



Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal before taking on Uruguay and South Korea respectively.



Addressing the Ghana FA delegation at his residence, the former Ghana leader was of the opinion the Black Stars should not be walkovers at the mundial.



“We must be physically strong at the World Cup because in 2006, the Black Stars performed better because of the strength of the team, you look at the captain, Stephen Appiah and then characters like Sulley Muntari, you can’t just push Sulley down. The Asamoah Gyan’s, and the Essiens were physically fit.



“So one thing I pray you would ensure they go to the pitch physically fit to battle with other countries. We shouldn’t be walkovers, so we must be strong, smart and have stamina and then towards goal, we must work as a team, single purpose team to hit into the post”



“When you do that I’m sure you will come away with flying colours. So you have all my blessings, and prayer. I pray that it shouldn’t be only first round, they should continue to quarter and semifinals. The nation awaits good news from the team,” he said.