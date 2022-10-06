2022 World Cup: Black Stars players to earn $75k as appearance fees - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Black Stars players and coaches will reportedly receive an amount of $75,000 each as appearance fees for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to media reports, the amount was agreed on during a meeting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Sports Ministry.



Kumasi-based Silver FM disclosed in a report that each Black Stars player will earn $15,000 as a winning bonus at the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



However, the winning bonus is subjected to increase if the Black Stars progress to the knockout phase at the Mundial.



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in the group stages of the tournament which starts next month.

Below is the arrangement as reported by Silva FM:



1. Otto Addo per month $25,000



2. Chris Houghton $20,000 per month



3 George Boateng $10,000 per month



4.Didi Dramani $10,000 per month



Appearance fee: $75,000 each including the players.



Winning bonus:$15,000.





