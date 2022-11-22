2022 World Cup: Black Stars players competent enough to match Portugal – Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum is defiant about the Black Stars chances ahead of the Portugal clash.



The Black Stars who are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018 has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



On Thursday, Ghana will open their campaign with a clash against former European champions Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in subsequent games.



Giving update ahead of the Portugal encounter, the Ghana FA spokesman expressed the Black Stars has got competent players enough to match their Portuguese counterparts.



“People keep talking about Portugal but one simple I give them is that, they may have the stars but we have a team, capable and competent players to match them” he said.



The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Only three sides from the continent have ever progressed to the quarter-finals; Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010.



Ghana will be hoping to progress from the group stage at this year's tournament.



