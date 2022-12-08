2022 World Cup: Black Stars' elimination was a shame – Nico Williams

Sports News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish international of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams has reacted to the Black Stars elimination from the 2022 World Cup.



The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.



But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.



Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The William brothers who plies their trade for Athletic Bilbao decided to go either way at the international level.



Whiles Inaki opted for Ghana, his younger brother decided to represent Spain.



The duo were part of both Ghana and Spain World Cup squad respectively but have all been crushed out of the tournament.



Inaki featured in all three games as the Black Stars suffered elimination from the group stage, winning just one game.



Speaking ahead of Spain clash against Morocco on Tuesday, Nico Williams asserted it’s a shame Ghana suffered elimination from the group stage.



"The elimination of Ghana was a shame. Iñaki has told me that he transmits to me the legacy of the Williams, who play a great role, to be myself and enjoy. And bring the cup for Spain.



"Getting knocked out in a World Cup is painful, but he's very strong and he's going to recover very quickly. I think he's going to assimilate it well".



After expressing his disappointment about Ghana exit, Nico Williams and his Spanish team were unable to progress to the quarter final after defeat to Morocco on penalties.