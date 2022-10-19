2022 World Cup: Black Stars are unpredictable – Jonathan Mensah

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Jonathan Mensah has opened up on the Black Stars' chances ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



The West African powerhouse are returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as winners.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H against European giants Portugal, two-time World Cup winners, Uruguay, and Asian giants, South Korea at the Mundial.



In an interview, the Columbus Crew captain botched to predict the Black Stars chances but said the four-time African champions are unpredictable at World Cup.



“Ghana is one of the unpredicted teams in the World because the Black Stars has been underrated in the previous World Cup tournament that we have participated in considering the groups we have been paired”



“We are one of the most underrated teams but then, we have been doing well at the World Cup. so I cannot predict going into the 2022 edition”



The 2022 World Cup tournament has been scheduled for November and December this year with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in the Asian country.



Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.