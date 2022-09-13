2022 World Cup: Be wary of fake recruitment agencies - Expert to Ghanaians

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: newsghana.com

In recent times, Ghanaian youth and the working class have resorted to traveling to various countries, especially the Gulf Countries in search of jobs and to advance their careers.



Unfortunately, some of these travels have been aggravated especially in the Gulf Countries as a result of passing through the hands of fake recruitment agencies.



Some of these migrants are being abused and exploited in the host countries.



The menace has been a serious headache to the government and its stakeholders over the years.



As the world is heading toward Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, a group of License Recruitment Agencies has advised Ghanaian youth and the working class who are scheming to travel to various countries, particularly the Gulf countries to be wary of fake recruitment agencies in order not to get in the hands' traffickers or smugglers.



The Chief Executive Officer of Joblinq Africa Abena Sama Darko, made this known at a press conference held in Accra to announce their agreement with Regency Security Services and FIFA to provide security assistance during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.



She said, per this contract Job Linq Africa and few other companies are the only Licensed Agencies mandated to recruit Ghanaians, especially the youth who will participate in the security and safety operations and other departments to ensure the smooth running of the game.



Stressing that, the deal would go a long way to help mitigate the high level of employment in the country and also contribute enormously to the growth of the Ghanaian economy.



Abena Sama Darko also seized the opportunity to appeal to the government put to stringent measures in place to ensure that all recruitment agencies that are not well licensed and certified are flushed out in order to bring sanity into the labour migration.



In his remark, the Government Relations Manager/Regency Security Services, Jehd Nasr Mohsen Shagera stated that as a security company in Qatar, they decided to recruit Ghanaians because they have worked with personnel from Ghana in the past and have not encountered any challenges.



According to him, the hired personnel would receive the requisite security training to enable them to stand out while carrying out their duties.



Stressing that, their involvement in the tournament is important since they will play a critical role in ensuring that fans, players, and officials have a safe and secure experience.



However, he reassured the personnel of their safety, stating that the Qatari government has put in place the necessary safeguards.



He, therefore, entreated the personnel to adhere to the laws and regulations of Qatar in order to enjoy their stay.