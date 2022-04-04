2022 World Cup: Arsenal to get £6,460-per-day when they release Thomas Partey to play for Ghana

Soccer News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English Premier League side, Arsenal will receive £6,460-per-day when they release Ghana ace Thomas Partey for the World Cup in Qatar.



The amount is from the World Cup benefits handed to clubs ahead of the tournament in winter this year.



An amount of $209 million (£142m) will be shared among the clubs releasing players to the participating teams in the 2022 World Cup.



The money to be received by a club will depend on the number of players released, with Partey among 15 players to be released by Arsenal.



The amount could increase their players progress with their national team at the tournament.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian giants South Korea in the next group game.



The African powerhouse will wrap up their group campaign with a clash against the first ever winners of the Mundial in 1930, Uruguay.



Ghana, the four-time African champions will be making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after participating in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions.



The West African giants returned to the World Cup on Tuesday after eliminating regional rivals Nigeria, advancing on away goal advantage.



Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.