2022 World Cup: An Africa team can win – Eto'o

Sports News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

An ambassador for Qatar 2022 World Cup for Africa, Samuel Eto’o, has expressed optimism of an Africa country winning the world cup in Qatar.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on StarrFM, the football legend said he is unable to mention specifically which African country will bring home the surprise.



“Ghana has proven that it is possible for an African country to win the World Cup. Football is all about details and we had enough time to learn.



“In 2010, Ghana was very close to having a shot at winning the World Cup, so it only means we are getting close to it. It’s possible for an African country to win the World Cup in Qatar. It’s just 7 games.”



According to him, he is glad Asamoah Gyan wants to take on the challenge of playing again at the world cup.



“This is the Africa we want to see, that African countries allow the sons of their land to take control of affairs as coaches of national teams.



“What unites us as citizens is our national teams where when we are playing everybody is rooting behind the team.”



Asamoah Gyan



The former captain for the Ghana Black Star Team, Asamoah Gyan has indicated his readiness to prove himself in the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup.



Gyan’s last appearance for the country was during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations game against Tunisia and despite the long absence from the national team, the player is yet to retire from international football.



In an interview with BBC’s John Bennett, Gyan admitted he is not fully fit at the moment and is working hard to be in a good shape.



Many have criticised him for the interest to play at the world cup considering his current form.



But, Executive Council member, Dr.Tony Auyben believes if he is in good shape and the technical handlers of the Black Stars deem it necessary to invite him, it won’t be a problem.



“I think just like any Ghanaian which he is also one so if he feels that he still has a lot in him to offer why not but all this will solely depend on the technical handlers of the team,” he told Starr FM sports