2022 World Cup: All four teams in Group H have chances and are strong - Uruguay coach Alonso

Sports News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Diego Alonso, head coach of Uruguay's national team, claims that every country in Group H has a good chance of qualifying.



Alonso also stated that Uruguay, Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea are on the same footing and that there are no obvious favourites in the Group.



Ghana Football Association boss Kurt Okraku reacting to the draw labelled the fixture against Uruguay as revenge time.



The Black Stars of Ghana will start their 2022 World Cup journey with the game against Portugal which is a familiar customer.



“It’s an even group in which I think all four teams have chances and are strong. We’re very excited about what might happen. We’ll be aiming to win all of our matches but it’s difficult to anticipate what might happen,” Alonso told Uruguayan journalists.



“We’ve been drawn alongside South Korea, Portugal and Ghana. We’ll go into those games with an optimistic mindset and with great respect for our opponents, while also trusting what we have.”



“I never looked at [the Uruguay managerial post] as taking a hot potato. I always saw it as a great opportunity. I’m an optimist by nature, everything I’d hoped for is what eventuated.”



“The group has received [me] in the best way possible and that is because the Uruguayan players have a great identification with the national team and there is nothing more important than that, the Celeste is a priority and they make you feel it at all times. That makes everything easier.”



“I feel that this is going to be an atypical World Cup. The players will be less tired but also in good condition because of matches under their belts with their teams,” he concluded.