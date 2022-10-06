2022 World Cup: African teams can only excel if they prepare well – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has opened up on the chances of African teams ahead of the 2022 World cup in Qatar.



The biggest soccer mundial has been scheduled for November and December with 32 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in the Asian country.



The continent will be represented by five countries, including Ghana, in this year's tournament.



Other African countries expected to be in Qatar include Tunisia, Cameroon, Senegal and Morocco.



According to Nyantakyi, the best-prepared team will make the continent proud.



"It is dependent on the preparations. They will only excel if they prepare well, so it is a good thing that teams are playing friendly matches. Even if the results are not favourable, there is still time to improve before the tournament," he said in an interview posted on Youtube by KINGS TVGH SPORTS.



African pundits are pessimistic about the five, with only Senegal, who will face the Netherlands, Qatar, and Ecuador in Group A, having a realistic chance of progressing to the second round.



Tunisia are in Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Australia or Peru and Morocco in Group F beside Belgium, Canada and Croatia.



Cameroon is in Group G with Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland, while Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



No African team has ever advanced to the World Cup semi-finals. In previous tournaments, Cameroon, Senegal, and Ghana all came close to making history.