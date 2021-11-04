2022 WCQ: Ghana will get easy points against Ethiopia at Orlando Stadium – South Africa coach

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

South Africa coach Hugo Broos believes the ‘world-class’ Orlando Stadium will give Ghana easy points against Ethiopia in their Group G 5th round 2022 World Cup qualifying clash.



The Black Stars and the Walias were supposed to face off at the Bahir Dar National Stadium in Ethiopia on November 11, but Caf has revoked the stadium’s license.



The Ethiopia Football Federation then chose to host Ghana in South Africa.



The Belgian wanted Ghana to also do it at the ‘bumpy’ Bahir Dar National Stadium, where the Bafana Bafana defeated the Walias 3-1.



The Ghana Football Association says playing Ethiopia in South Africa, who has an interest in the result, will give the Bafana Bafana an unfair advantage in the game, but Broos thinks otherwise.



“We played in a bad pitch and had to grind out the results. When I saw that pitch for the first time, I asked myself how they got the approval from Fifa.



“We worked hard to get the three points and I expected Ghana to do the same,” he said on Tuesday after naming his squad for the games against Zimbabwe and Ghana.



“But now it will be easy for them at the Orlando Stadium because it is a world-class facility. It is not fair play.



“Ghana will have it easy, while it was difficult for us. Playing in SA means they have an advantage.”



South Africa leads Group G with 10 points, one above Ghana with two games to go.



The two teams will square off in the last group game after Ghana had played Ethiopia while South Africa had also played Zimbabwe.