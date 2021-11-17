2022 WCQ: Ghana to know playoff opponents December 18

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Black Stars of Ghana will know their opponent in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup on Saturday, December 18, 2021.



The Black Stars secured a place in the final round after edging the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Group G on superior goals scored, despite being tied on 13 points each.



The 10 national teams that have qualified for the playoffs would be paired against each other with the final five to represent Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Qatar.



So far, Senegal, Egypt, Mali, Ghana, Morocco, and DR Congo have qualified for the play-off scheduled for March next year.



The other four teams that made the final round include Cameroon, Nigeria, Algeria and Tunisia.