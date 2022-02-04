2022 WC playoffs: Nigeria v Ghana clash to be played in Abuja

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars will in March take on the Super Eagles in the playoff of the African qualifiers to this year’s FIFA World Cup scheduled to be staged in Qatar.



While Ghana struggles to find a venue to host the first leg of the encounter, the Nigeria Football Federation has managed to get CAF to approve the venue for the reverse fixture.



A letter from CAF confirming the venue to the NFF has been obtained by your most trusted Ghanaian football online portal.



Footballgahan can hence exclusively report that the all-important second leg match between Nigeria and Ghana will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



Find more in the letter below:



