2022 WC playoff: Ghana 0-0 Nigeria- All to play for in second leg after barren draw

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Nigeria played out a pulsating 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in the 1st leg of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off on Friday evening.



The ‘Jollof derby’ started at a very high tempo with a fired up Baba Yara crowd cheering the home team on.











The opening half hour was a cagey affair as both teams struggled to create any real chances of note.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s powerful long range attempt in the 31st minute which tested Uzoho was the closest to an opening goal in the first half.



After the recess, the Super Eagles raised their level and began to look more dangerous on the break.



Ghana goalkeeper Joojo Wollacot was called into action in the 56th minute when he made a brilliant save to deny Moses Simon after the winger was put through on goal.



The Black Stars responded with their own spell of pressure with both Mohammed Kudus and especially Afena Gyan coming agonizingly close.



There was drama in the 75th minute when Nigeria were awarded a penalty after Iddrisu Baba was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.



The decision was however overturned by VAR for an apparent foul on Baba before he handled the ball.



Both teams continued to trade blows but were not decisive in the final third as the game petered out to a barren draw.



The result means that its all to play for in the second leg on Tuesday at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in Abuja where Nigeria will have the home advantage.



The winner of the decisive fixture will earn a spot at the global showpiece in Qatar later this year.